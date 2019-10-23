VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two ongoing discussions popped up at the Virginia Beach School Board meeting Tuesday night:

Should the school year start before or after Labor Day?

Should school times be pushed back?

Resounding results from a survey showed parents, staff, and students oppose starting before Labor Day.

That survey had about 18,500 respondents.

Also speaking to the school board in opposition was the Hospitality Association, who said starting before Labor Day would impact the tourism business because many teachers and students work service industry jobs in the summer.

The school administration is recommending to the board to keep it the same, based on those results.

The board is expected to make that vote on November 12.

Also discussed Tuesday night, school leaders have said a later start to the school day could help with attendance, grades and let students get more sleep.

Administrators presented their research tonight to city council, as well as parents and students.

Most who came to speak were opposed to pushing back the school start times.

"I don't think it's going to make a difference in the amount of sleep the students get. As my boys said, if they know they're going to go to school later, they're just going to stay up later because they can," said another parent.

But, there were some who trusted the research done by the administration.

"Delaying school start times is the right decision. You know that. You directed the administration to explore this because deep in your bones you knew that this was right even if it's hard for us to do," said one parent.

The proposal has high schools starting two hours later.

The schedules would look like this, if the change is adopted:

Elementary Schools: A Time: 7:30 a.m. -2:00 p.m. B Time: 8:00 a.m - 2:30 p.m.

Middle Schools: 8:40 a.m. - 3:10 p.m.

High Schools: 9:20 a.m. - 4:20 p.m.



City council didn't vote on the issue Tuesday night. Instead, the school board is suggesting another survey for parents, staff, and community members.

They think that'll be helpful now that the research and data are out there.

Once those results come in, the board will vote on their recommendation. The results are expected some time in November.