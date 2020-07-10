Virginia Beach School Board to discuss in-person learning options

In a new email sent to parents, the division says it's working on finalizing plans for when the remaining students can go back if health metrics continue to improve.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is looking to bring more students back into the classroom.

Pre-k and kindergarten students, as well as first grade through sixth grade, and ninth graders have already returned to face-to-face learning.

The School Board will discuss those options at their next meeting on Tuesday, October 13.