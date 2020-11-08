Virginia Beach School Board giving update on reopening plans

The Virginia Beach School Board is meeting Tuesday to go over what the fall will look like.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public School students start school exactly four weeks from now, and the school board is getting more details about how that will go during a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

All students will start the year virtually. The fall plan uses health metrics to determine how to safely open schools.

Parents and staff had a choice between two options. Option one: starting virtually and returning to school when it's safe. Option two: staying virtual for all of the first semester.

The division says 42 percent of families opted for face-to-face instruction when it's safe, 28 percent of families opted for full virtual learning, and the remaining 30 percent have not responded with their choice.

The division also says 85 percent of teachers selected option one and 14 percent selected the virtual learning center.

Virginia Beach Education Association President Kelly Walker said many teachers were concerned they only had four days to make a decision.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions and a lot of teachers felt very confused and pressured when it came to selecting option one and option two," Walker said. "So, I don't know how that can be addressed, but the school board members will be talking about that tonight."