'Distraction is the enemy of education' | Virginia Beach School Board votes to ban cellphones in class

The policy states students must keep their cellphones in their backpacks, purses, lockers or cars during instructional time. They cannot have them in their pockets.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students in Virginia Beach are now limited when and where they can use their cellphones.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the goal is to cut down on distractions in the classrooms.

"We can see in the research we need to eliminate that. But beyond that, our teachers have been asking for this. They’ve been asking to make sure students don’t use them during classroom instruction," he said.

The new cellphone policy, which passed unanimously, says students must store their phones in their backpacks, purses, lockers or cars during “instructional time." Teachers are also allowed to place students’ phones in “designated areas.”

"It’s really really distracting, and it does take away from learning," Dr. Spence said.

During the Tuesday night board meeting, one mother spoke virtually opposing the new policy.

"I’m concerned about constant discipline distracting from content delivery, penalizing students who are engaged, whether or not they have cellphones," she said.

She also asked for clarity when it comes to things like Apple watches. She said some students wear their smart watches for medical reasons.

Staff responded saying they’re encouraging students to avoid using Apple watches to read texts, but they won’t take them away unless they’re causing a distraction. They're asking parents to encourage their students to put away their smart watches to begin with.

Another woman called in virtually to support the new policy.

"A teacher should not have to compete for a student’s attention," she said. "Distraction is the enemy of education."

Students who violate the policy could face punishment, ranging from a warning to out-of-school suspension.

In the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, some have voiced concerns on social media as to how students will get in touch with their parents in case of an emergency.

To that point, Dr. Spence said that’s a large reason why they aren’t implementing an outright ban on cellphones.

"We’re actually very specific in the regulation that in actual school emergencies, students won’t be penalized for using their cellphones," he said.

High schoolers have a little more freedom in their cellphone use than elementary and middle schoolers. They can use their phones in the hallways and in the cafeteria. Staff says there will be opportunities during the day for students to let parents know if a student needs to stay late for tutoring or after school activities.

The new cellphone rules go into effect at the start of the school year.