City of Virginia Beach and school division take steps to make ADA compliant baseball facilities

The City of Virginia Beach and the school division reached a decision ahead of 21 day notice from Coach St. Clair Jones' lawyers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A long-time baseball coach is one step closer to creating ADA-compliant bathrooms at Virginia Beach ballfields.

For several years, Coach St. Clair Jones has had to use a wheelchair to coach his baseball team.

In early September, Coach St. Clair Jones and his lawyers held a news conference where he expressed how difficult it is for him to use the bathroom in the Virginia Beach Division.

"I actually stop eating or drinking at 10 a.m. just so I don't have to worry about the rest of the day," Coach St. Clair Jones said at the news conference.

Jones' pleas for help were heard. On September 27th at 2 a.m., the school board agreed to comply, stating:

"The school board directs the acting superintendent or designees to meet with Mr. St. Clair Jones and to take appropriate actions to provide ADA-compliant restrooms or portable restrooms at school division high school sporting facilities within a reasonable timeframe."

"We're just happy the school board stepped up. Recognized its obligation under the AD," said Coach St. Clair Jones's lawyer, Jeffrey Breit.

His lawyer to make bathrooms at baseball facilities ADA compliant. The City Virginia Beach Parks and Rec Department and the school division will add sidewalks near bathrooms.

"We want to make our city as friendly as possible to all types of people, and that includes anybody in a wheelchair, anybody who is handicapped," said Breit.

"So this is a good first step that I expect that it's one of many steps."