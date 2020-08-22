Virginia Beach public school food service worker tests positive for COVID-19

The school district emailed parents saying it's a person who worked a meal service event at Tallwood Elementary School earlier this week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A food service staff member with Virginia Beach City Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department believes the risk of transmission is low because the person practiced social distancing, wore a mask, and did not directly interact with other people.

The email sent to parents is below:

Good evening, Tallwood Elementary School families-

The health and safety of our entire community is of utmost importance for everyone at Tallwood. With that in mind, we want to make you aware that the school division was informed Aug. 20 of an individual who was in the school building and participating in meal service Aug. 17 and 18 and has since tested positive for COVID-19. This person will not return to the building until released by their healthcare provider and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance has been met.

The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days. If you have or develop any of the following symptoms, you should remain out of the school building and contact your healthcare provider immediately to inform them of a possible exposure:

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Fever

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Gastrointestinal symptoms

For additional information about COVID-19, please go to the VDH website or the CDC website. You may also call the Eastern Region COVID-19 Hotline with general questions at 757-683-2745.