Virginia Beach school leaders hold webinar on school safety

School leaders in Virginia Beach held a town hall for parents and teachers to discuss different ways to improve security and what they're already doing.

It comes as schools across the area deal with an increase in threats.

During the webinar, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said based on an internal survey, 90% of Virginia Beach students and staff feel safe going to school.

Some parents and teachers say there’s still some work to do.

Recently, for parents like Stephanie Baker, sending her children to school has felt daunting.

"I get a hug every morning. I say, 'Give me a hug' because you never know what’s going to happen," she said.

Baker has three children in the Virginia Beach school division.

She recalls an incident a few months ago, where a student via Snapchat threatened to bring a gun to school and start shooting.

She said the division acknowledged the "rumor" at the time, but she still doesn't understand how that student was allowed back the next day.

"As a parent, how do you not hold your breath? How do you say, ‘You need to do more?’" Baker said.

During the Zoom webinar Wednesday night, Virginia Beach school leaders and members of the Virginia Beach Police Department answered questions from parents.

Most of those questions focused on school safety and how the division handles threats.

One school leader noted that all threats made by students are thoroughly vetted.

"Upon their return as part of that threat assessment process, we may conduct a mental health assessment," he said.

Division leaders also assured parents they are always ready to go on lockdown if needed and teachers are trained to "run, hide, protect."

"We really have maintained a focus on if you hear something, say something," said another division leader.

The discussion also focused on open lines of communication and the importance of parent-teacher conferences.

One parent asked if discipline is handled differently between elementary students and high school students. The response was that the range of discipline can vary slightly by age range, but every threat is taken seriously.

The division also publicized its upcoming family and student wellness expo in May. The goal is for different organizations, like CHKD, to connect families and students with mental health and overall wellness resources.

Baker and division leaders also stressed the importance of school resource officers. Baker said she wants to see more.

"I really do think putting security back into the schools is what’s gonna help change things," said Baker.

One parent asked how SROs are trained and if they are trained specifically to handle special education students.

Representatives from the police department said they go through a 40-hour basic course and part of that does focus on special education. They also do an additional 16 hours of training every summer, which they say is double what the state requires.

Baker said she’s also all for metal detectors.

Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman said they are always evaluating potential improvements, like metal detectors, but one Virginia Beach mother and teacher isn’t sure how she feels about them.

"For me, it would be like, 'Alright, it’s a metal detector, whatever.' But I don’t know how that would translate to the children," she said.

That mother and teacher, who did not want to be named, said at the end of the day, parents need to do their part.

"We have to find a way to hold students... to teach them to be accountable for their actions," she said.