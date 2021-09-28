Athletes must be vaccinated or get tested weekly at VBCPS

The school division will require full vaccination by Nov. 8, or get tested weekly beginning then.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is now requiring high school athletes to get vaccinated or get tested weekly in order to participate in school sports.

The school division said Tuesday that proof of vaccination must be provided by November 8. If a student chooses to not get vaccinated, they will have to take part in weekly tests throughout the duration of their sport.

VBCPS said the testing will be offered through the schools and will be at no cost to the students or families.

In a statement, VBCPS said, "We believe these actions will stem the number of COVID-19 cases that arise from athletic activities and reduce the amount of time our student-athletes are out of the classroom."

The school division said they have been working with the Virginia Beach Department of Health to come up with safety measures for their schools and will continue to do so during the school year.

This decision was made by the school division's administration.

Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman made the announcement at the school board meeting Tuesday night.