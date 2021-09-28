Athletes must be vaccinated or get tested weekly at VBCPS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is now requiring high school athletes to get vaccinated or get tested weekly in order to participate in school sports.
The school division said Tuesday that proof of vaccination must be provided by November 8. If a student chooses to not get vaccinated, they will have to take part in weekly tests throughout the duration of their sport.
VBCPS said the testing will be offered through the schools and will be at no cost to the students or families.
In a statement, VBCPS said, "We believe these actions will stem the number of COVID-19 cases that arise from athletic activities and reduce the amount of time our student-athletes are out of the classroom."
The school division said they have been working with the Virginia Beach Department of Health to come up with safety measures for their schools and will continue to do so during the school year.
This decision was made by the school division's administration.
Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman made the announcement at the school board meeting Tuesday night.
VBCPS is continuing to offer vaccination clinics for staff, students, and their families. Those dates, locations, and times are below.
Week of Sept. 27
First shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Bayside High School Wednesday, Sept. 29
Kempsville Middle School Thursday, Sept. 30
Week of Oct. 4
First shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tallwood High School Wednesday, Oct. 6
First Colonial High School Thursday, Oct. 7
Week of Oct. 11
Second shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Green Run High School Monday, Oct. 11
Tallwood High School Wednesday, Oct. 13
Bayside Middle School Thursday, Oct. 14
Week of Oct. 18
Second shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
First Colonial High School Monday, Oct. 18
Bayside High School Wednesday, Oct. 20
Kempsville Middle School Thursday, Oct. 21
Week of Oct. 25
Second shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tallwood High School Wednesday, Oct. 27
First Colonial High School Thursday, Oct. 28