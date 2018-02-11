Virginia Beach City Public Schools will use Presidents' Day as a makeup day after the district had to close Oct.12 due to power outages from impacts of tropical storm Michael.

Officials said students will be in session Feb. 18.

Students have already missed five days of school in the first semester because of inclement weather, officials said.

The division will adjust the school calendar so the first semester ends Jan. 31.

This change will also require rescheduling of staff day/student Virtual Learning Day from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, officials said.

The division's first Virtual Learning Day was Oct. 8 and its second is Nov. 6.

To see the updated calendar, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC