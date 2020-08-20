Virginia Beach sees trash pickup delays due to hazard pay protest

It came after the city council approved Tuesday night to give first responders hazard pay under the CARES Act, but not essential workers like waste management.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Trash pick-up saw some delays in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, after many employees took the day off.

It came after the city council approved Tuesday night to give first responders hazard pay under the CARES Act. That includes police, fire, EMS, and the sheriff's department.

While waste management employees are deemed "essential" and have continued to work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, they do not qualify as "first responders," so will not be getting this payment.

Many employees on Wednesday call out from work, which led to staffing and equipment shortages.

However, city council is expected to vote in September on a one-time payment of a thousand dollars to essential workers, which would include waste management.