VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen selected Aileen L. Smith as director of the Human Services Department effective Monday, Aug. 26.

Smith fills the vacancy left by former Human Services Director Dannette Smith.

Aileen Smith is currently deputy director for Human Services and has more than 27 years of experience in the human services field, according to a city news release.

She's worked the last seven years for the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services.

“Aileen is known as a dedicated and strategic leader who has the skills and expertise to take the organization to the next level and navigate the increasingly complex and challenging behavioral health and social services environments,” Hansen said.

“In addition to her work in Human Services, she has served on many local, regional and state committees and workgroups including Governor McAuliffe’s Behavioral Health Task Force, Governor Northam’s Mental Health Policy Group, the Region V Community Services Board leadership team, the Virginia Jail Mental Health Standards Workgroup, and the Hampton Roads Heroin Task Force. These activities have provided Aileen with a broad base of statewide support as well as exposure to how other agencies operate, which is a significant benefit to Virginia Beach.”

Smith has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in education with a concentration in counseling from Old Dominion University.

