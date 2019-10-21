VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services and Sentara are partnering to conduct free "Stop the Bleed" training classes.

The classes will teach people how to stop uncontrolled bleeding in emergencies until first responders arrive.

The American College of Surgeons said that regular people need the basic training of bleeding control so they can provide immediate, frontline aid until first responders can take over the care of an injured person.

Every second counts when it comes to stopping a bleed.

If someone is interested in scheduling "Stop the Bleed" training for an organization or business, email vbems.stopthebleed@gmail.com. Classes are approximately 1½ hours.

For more information, contact Captain Mike Brown at msbrown@vbgov.com.