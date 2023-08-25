Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle to retire on Sept. 29

Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb will then be sworn in as the new sheriff, according to Stolle.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle announced Thursday that he will retire on Sept. 29.

Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb will then be sworn in as the new sheriff. Stolle said on social media that he looks forward to passing the torch.

In announcing his retirement earlier this month, Stolle issued the following statement:

The last 13 years have been the most rewarding of my career. I am so proud to have served as sheriff of Virginia Beach and to have had the privilege of leading the men and women of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. We have accomplished some incredible things together and have made the VBSO, the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and the city of Virginia Beach better, safer places.

"So with careful consideration and reflecting on these accomplishments, I have decided not to seek reelection and will retire later this year. This was a difficult decision, but it's time that I focus on my family and make room for the next generation of leadership. I am proud to announce that, when I retire, Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb will be sworn in as sheriff until a special election can be conducted. Chief Deputy Holcomb has dedicated his career to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and will be a great sheriff.

I also want to share that I will be having back surgery soon and will be out of the office for several weeks. During that time, Chief Deputy Holcomb will lead in my stead.