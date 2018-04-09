VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday, Virginia Beach Public Schools welcomed more than 67,000 students back to school, but students at Kempsville Meadows Elementary School had an extra special welcome back.

At Kempsville, more than a dozen deputies from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s office welcomed about 500 students to the first day of school.

“It’s a great addition to our first day,” said Principal Mikelle Williams.

Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb started this warm welcome when his kids went to kindergarten at Kempsville.

“I know that one day they’ll look back on it and say ‘How special was that? We had the adults out there helping us, we had the sheriff’s office out there helping us,'” said Holcomb.

He said now it’s become a tradition, 16 years in counting.

“I had two texts yesterday, somebody saying, 'You going to be there tomorrow?' I said, 'Absolutely. We’re going to be there because they have kids starting kindergarten.'”

For parents like Cozette Gonzalez, it helps her say goodbye to her first-grade daughter when she says hello to the deputies.

“It’s really emotional, I think,” said Gonzalez.

She said it makes all the difference in how safe and happy her daughter feels about school.

“She loves seeing them, too,” said Gonzalez.

As students get off the bus, deputies greet and walk students to class. Deputies hope the time they spend with these students carries past today. They want students to hold on to a sense of security, support, and caring from law enforcement well into adulthood.

“We’re here for you. This is what we do, we enjoy giving back to the community,” said Holcomb.

