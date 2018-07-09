VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam.

At least 10 people have called the sheriff's office reporting suspicious phone calls.

The caller is claiming to be a member of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office and stating that the receiver has missed a court date and needs to meet with an investigator to avoid arrest.

Officials are advising and encouraging anyone who receives a call to hang up.

As a reminder, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office will never ask for money, including prepaid cards, over the phone for a missed court date or any other reason nor would they advise you to meet with anyone who claims to be from law enforcement at any location other than an official police or sheriff's office building.

