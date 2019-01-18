VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Summit Food Service to provide free meals to federal workers and families affected by the shutdown.

Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office will provide free meals beginning Monday, Jan. 21, with its first Dinner with a Deputy.

Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Training Academy at 411 Integrity Way.

If the shutdown continues there will be additional dinners:

Monday, Jan. 21

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Monday, Jan. 28

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Friday, Feb. 1

Federal workers who have been furloughed or working without pay only need to present their federal work ID.

The meals are being donated by Summit Food Service, which provides food services to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

"We recognize a need in our community and we’re stepping up to meet it," Sheriff Ken Stolle said.

"This is an opportunity for us to break bread together and, more importantly, help those in need who want to work, but can’t, or are working without pay and are worried about feeding their families. If we can ease that worry for a few nights a week, that’s what we’re going to do."

