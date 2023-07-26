Virginia Beach woman admits to shooting and killing husband, court documents say

A concerned co-worker led investigators to find 37-year-old Calvin Wang dead inside a Virginia Beach home.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New court documents reveal that a Virginia Beach wife confessed to killing her husband days before investigators found him dead.

Christina Wang, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Her husband was Calvin Wang, 37, an active-duty Navy sailor.

According to the documents, Christina said she and her husband got into an argument, during which she slapped him. After Calvin told her to leave, she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the stomach and head.

On the day of Calvin's death, Virginia Beach investigators said a co-worker went looking for Calvin at the Wang residence on Oyster Shell Road after he failed to show up for work.

Instead of finding Calvin, he found Christina Wang at the door. The co-worker said Christina told him to go across the street to Bardith Circle and to bring the police with him.

Calvin never answered the door. The co-worker then went back to Christina's home, and she allegedly admitted to shooting her husband and wanted to turn herself in.

The co-worker then called 911 and waited with Christina. Virginia Beach investigators arrived at the Bardith Circle home to find her husband dead inside.

Other documents from the Virginia Beach Circuit Court outlined some past troubles in the relationship. Married since 2016, Calvin filed for divorce in July 2022 on grounds of adultery.

Calvin cited his wife's affair with another man. The paperwork also outlines conflicting accounts between attorneys. Christina's lawyer said Calvin "condoned" the adulterous acts, a claim Calvin's lawyer denied.

Viewers have sent 13News Now screenshots of Facebook posts written by Christina Wang. She wrote them on a local private group called "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" In the posts, she attached a photo of Calvin's dating app profile and alerted other women he's married.

Shortly after taking Christina into custody, detectives filed a search warrant to gather evidence from Christina's phone.

Investigators believe Christina and Calvin had messaged each other leading up to Calvin's murder. They also believe Christina typed a message to the couple's 6-year-old son, telling him about Calvin's death and asked for forgiveness.