VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The big deals and sales brought people out of their food coma and to stores across Hampton Roads.

Shoppers packed Lynnhaven Mall all day on Friday to score the best price.

“You have to have a little sparkle in your shopping,” explained Courtney Ryan.

That sparkle caught the attention of 13News Now reporter Ali Weatherton. Three cousins rocked Black Friday Squad shirts.

“We just roped her in last year, she was anti-black Friday, but we have been going for years, like since we were 12,” explained Ryan.

Stores across Hampton Roads were packed with thousands of people, waiting in the line for the best sales. People said the stores weren’t as crowded as they thought.

“It started last night. It started last night at Walmart and we went to Target. We took a four-hour nap and woke up at 6:30 because I had to shower, and I had to look fresh for black Friday shopping,” Ryan said.

She said it’s all about having fun and spending time with loved ones.

“That’s what the holidays are about buying things for your family. Going out and just spending time together and it’s fun to do it and I love spending her money whether it’s for me or not, it’s fun to throw things in the bag,” she said.

