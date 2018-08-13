Virginia Beach, VA. (WVEC) — The new Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center is set to open in September and serve the homeless population.

On Monday, the Virginia Beach Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation showed the new building for the first time.

There is space for more than 100 people to stay in a variety of housing options, including permanent apartment-style rooms and temporary shelter housing.

Pamela Shine, homeless service system manager, said the staff and volunteers are excited to offer this new home to the people who need it the most.

"It will be warm and inviting," Shine said. "There are no judgments whatsoever, we are here to help you."

The center has a health clinic, dining area, classrooms, lockers, showers, laundry facilities and a playground.

The center is miles from the oceanfront on North Witchduck Road. So the City of Virginia Beach plans to offer bus rides to and from the oceanfront to help pick up people who need temporary housing or day services like the laundry and shower facilities.

City officials said this space takes a big step forward in providing the different solutions needed to fight homelessness.

"It would be nice to say the day we open this center we would have ended homelessness in Virginia Beach but unfortunately that won't be true, so that's why we still need this," said Andrew Friedman, Director of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation.

The ultimate goal is to move people and families from a state of homelessness to a permanent living situation.

"Housing is definitely a reality when you're coming into this housing resource center," Shine said.

