Virginia Beach and sister city Miyazaki plant commemorative tree

It's the 31st year of this commemorative tree-planting ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tree was planted on Monday to honor the relationship between Virginia Beach and its sister city in Miyazaki, Japan.

It happened at the Miyazaki Garden at Red Wing Park.

It's the 31st year of this commemorative tree-planting ceremony.

The mayor of Miyazaki, Tomonori Kiyoyama, and delegates from the city joined Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer at the ceremony on Tuesday.

This garden is a tribute to everyone's great effort and commemoration of the 31st anniversary of Virginia Beach and Miyazaki's sisterhood.

The two cities work together to build international understanding, friendships, and cultural exchanges. Virginia Beach has five total sister cities, including Moss, Norway, Ards and North Down Borough, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Olongapo, The Philippines and Waiblingen, Germany.