Virginia Beach smoothie shop celebrates hometown hero playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in tomorrow's big football game

Derrick Nnadi's plays defense for the Kansas City Chiefs. His childhood friends teamed up with a smoothie restaurant to celebrate his accomplishments.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tomorrow is the big game and a Virginia Beach smoothie shop is celebrating a hometown hero.

Taking to the field for the Kansas City Chiefs, this weekend, will be Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi.

High school football coaches Michael Austin and Masaddiq Walton have known Nnadi since they were kids.

“Me and Derrick have known each other since middle school," Austin said. "When he got drafted, we were all at his house for his draft party.”

Together, the trio attended Corporal Landing middle school and later Ocean Lakes High.

“Best friends, I guess you could say," Walton said. "Along with him (Michael) and Derrick, these guys I grew up with, I consider my brothers.”

Today and Monday, Smoothie Stop Café is celebrating Nnadi with some specially-themed food and drinks.

Smoothie Stop's Christopher Taylor said the items are inspired by Nnadi and the big game.

“It’s not often you get someone from your own city playing for the Super Bowl, twice," Taylor said. “Right now we have the Kansas City smoothie. We also have a Tampa Bay super bowl smoothie. And then one of our salads is the signature super bowl salad.”

The items are off the menu so you have to ask for them, and it’s for a good cause.

“We will use some of those proceeds to support his alma mater, Ocean Lakes," Taylor said.

Nnadi’s friends said they couldn’t be happier for him.

“It’s cool especially because it’s his second time in the last three years so him being out there for two years in a row is pretty cool to see,” Austin said.