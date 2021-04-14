Virginia Beach SPCA closes shelter temporarily after potential COVID-19 exposure

The Virginia Beach SPCA said the shelter on Holland Road closed because of staffing issues and a potential exposure which had some staff members quarantining.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach SPCA said it had to close its shelter on Holland Road temporarily. Some staff members were in quarantine because of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

VBSPCA shared the news of the closure on its Facebook page and on Twitter. The post said it was because of staffing issues. The post also said: "Out of an abundance of caution related to a potential COVID-19 exposure, we have placed some of our staff members on quarantine."

Because of the issues, the shelter closed its cattery and kennel for visitations. VBSPCA said clinic operations were not affected and adoption appointments that already were scheduled would be completed.

A spokeswoman for VBSPCA said it did not believe there had been any risk to the public. The shelter did additional deep cleaning as part of it precautionary measures.