VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Legislation that would treat the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund donations as tax-deductible contributions was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

On May 31, a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. In total, 12 people were killed and four were injured. After the incident, a fund was created to support the wounded victims and the families of those killed.

However, since the fund was set up exclusively for the benefit of those impacted by the tragedy, it violates a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable tax rule that requires a charitable organization to serve a charitable class of persons that is indefinite or of sufficient size. Accordingly, charitable funds can’t be earmarked for specific individuals. As a result of this, donors were not able to receive a tax deduction for their contributions.

The Virginia Beach Strong Act, which was just signed into law, rectifies the flaw by classifying any contribution made on or after May 31, 2019, through June 1, 2021, as tax-deductible.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement about the passing of the Virginia Beach Strong Act:

“Following the horrific shooting in Virginia Beach, we were heartened to see the community come together to support victims and their families by helping alleviate some of the financial burden of the tragedy,” the Senators said. “Our bill will now make sure that the community’s generosity is treated appropriately by making donations to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund tax-deductible. We are thrilled that Congress and the White House were able to put any partisanship aside and rapidly get this bill signed for the sake of Virginia Beach and the Commonwealth.”

In August, the President signed into law legislation the Senators introduced to rename a Virginia Beach post office after Ryan “Keith” Cox, a longtime public utilities employee who, alongside other victims, sacrificed his own life to save others during the shooting.

View the full Virginia Beach Strong Act below: