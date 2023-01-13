Virginia Beach school officials say students have brought airsoft, pellet guns to school

In the e-mail, Superintendent Aaron Spence reminded parents that bringing a weapon to school property, including toys, isn't allowed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials with Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) said they have received reports of airsoft and pellet guns bring brought onto school buses and campuses, according to an e-mail obtained by 13News Now.

In the e-mail, Superintendent Aaron Spence reminded parents that bringing a weapon to school property, including toys, isn't allowed and could lead to "disciplinary action up to and including investigation and potential criminal charges."

"School staff are speaking with students in the schools about the seriousness of these actions and we are asking you to help reinforce this message at home," Spence wrote.

Spence continued by encouraging parents to make sure children understand "the severity of bringing a weapon to school and the consequences that could follow those."

"We know that following the incident that took place in Newport News last week, students may be confused or struggling with their feelings," Spence wrote. "If your child needs support, please contact the school for assistance."

Spence also encouraged students to report anything suspicious they see to the police or an adult.