Dole Food Company has partnered with the cafeteria manager at Kington Elementary School in Virginia Beach to help empower students with bananas.

Stacey Truman, the cafeteria manager, received attention for encouraging students by writing uplifting messages on their bananas. He positivity has been taken to the next level with a school-wide "Banana Empowerment Lunch" on Friday, November 2.

Dole, the world's largest banana provider, donated 550 bananas to allow Truman and her team to add 550 individual messages to the peels.

A “talking banana” (as the students call them) will be given to each Kingston student, including all 1st Graders who will take their special bananas with them on a field trip.

Each student will also receive a free healthy kid's cookbook, thanks to Dole.

