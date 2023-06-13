Virginia Beach students and parents react to narrowly-passed LGBTQ+ resolution

While some are breathing a sigh of relief, others said this was not the correct course of action.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a contentious topic that has plagued Virginia Beach City Public Schools for more than a year: determining what to do with a proposed LGBTQ+ resolution.

The resolution, presented by school board member Jessica Owens, passed 6 to 5 around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. The vote came after board members spent hours listening to around 100 people voice their thoughts on the resolution.

13News Now spoke to two students who stayed until the early hours to hear the decision. They said some students cried tears of joy.

"If you think this doesn't matter, that LGBTQ protections don't matter... just look at how they reacted," said Jacob Cruz, a senior at First Colonial High School. "Doesn't this show you why it is needed?"

The resolution reaffirms Virginia Beach City Public Schools' commitment to non-discrimination and anti-harassment when it comes to LGBTQ+ students and staff.

More than 100 speakers came out to speak before the Virginia Beach School Board. Some spoke against the resolution, telling board members it would not be effective or could alienate parents.

"No resolution has the power to stop discrimination against any group," said one retired teacher.

"This resolution works against transparency and parental input and parental engagement," said another parent.

However, the majority of school board members disagreed. They voted 6 to 5 to pass the resolution with a pledge that it would not conflict with any existing state or federal law.

Alex Elstrodt, a senior at First Colonial High School, said most students should not feel any impacts in day-to-day life.

"Nothing is going to change, nothing is going to harm them, this is all going to be okay," said Elstrodt. "Our schools are going to be a safer place now that our schools reaffirm everything that we stand for."