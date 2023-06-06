Virginia Beach Superintendent meeting with school board members to discuss contractual obligations

Dr. Aaron Spence is leaving to lead Loudoun County Public Schools. He met with Virginia Beach School Board members to discuss his contract that ends on June 30.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is the latest school division in Hampton Roads to start the search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Aaron Spence is leaving to lead Loudoun County Public Schools in northern Virginia. On Tuesday, he met with Virginia Beach School Board members to discuss contractual obligations.

His contract with Virginia Beach Schools ends on June 30, but he told 13News Now he’s obligated to give the school board six months' notice before leaving. He said he believes they can also waive that requirement.

“Loudoun County is an incredible school division,” Dr. Spence said. “It does have some challenges. I think I have experience that will be helpful.”

After leading Virginia Beach City Public Schools for nine years, Dr. Spence said he’s ready for a new challenge.

“We are looking forward to this new adventure as a family,” Dr. Spence said.

Among some of his proudest accomplishments with VBCPS, Dr. Spence spoke about innovative and technology opportunities for students.

“I love that we were able to build an environmental studies program at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s facility,” Dr. Spence said. “I love we were able to build a business academy at Kempsville High School.”

Former VBCPS teacher and parent Nancy Estepa said she’s sad to see Dr. Spence go.

“I really hope whoever replaces him has the empathy and foresight, his shared values, to be able to meet kids and educators where they are,” Estepa said.

Others are sharing their thoughts on a VBCPS Facebook post. Some people share Estepa’s well wishes. Someone posted and said, “I will personally miss him very much.”

Others said they are glad he was leaving and one person said, “Don’t let the door hit ya.”

Dr. Spence said whoever fills his shoes must have a heart for children.

“They have to believe in the work,” Dr. Spence said. “They have to know they are getting up every day to make a difference in the community they serve to know they are improving lives.”