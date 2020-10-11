Virginia Beach superintendent recommends return to in-person learning plan

Dr. Aaron Spence told the school board on Tuesday that the virus doesn't appear to be spreading from schools, and that mitigation efforts in place are working.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The superintendent for Virginia Beach City Public Schools recommends sticking with the district's current plan to bring students back to the buildings this Thursday, despite a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Spence did say the school division is concerned as everyone heads into the holidays, and what that might mean for the schools. He said the division is a reflection of the community.

It's unclear if the school board will take up a vote to postpone the plan at its Tuesday night meeting.

The board did not have time to get into discussion and adjourned for a moment. They will pick the discussion back up at 6, starting with public comments. Unclear if there will be a vote on this tonight. #13NewsNow — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) November 10, 2020

Two weeks ago, Virginia Beach announced its plan for all grades to return for in-person learning starting this Thursday, November 12. Since then, coronavirus cases and positivity rates have risen in Virginia Beach.

VBCPS administrators have said the transition from virtual to in-person learning for students must be based on COVID-19 metrics remaining stable or improving.

A VBCPS letter to families says: “We need to be sure that’s happening."

But that’s in doubt. Right now, the Virginia Beach positivity rate is 6 percent, double what it was one month ago. The average number of cases per week is also on the rise.

However, both categories are still in the ‘yellow’ zone designated by Virginia Beach schools, which allows for in-person instruction.

Virginia Beach schools are closed Wednesday for the Veterans Day holiday. The current plan allows for grades 7, 8, and 10 through 12 to return to school under a hybrid plan at least twice a week, if students chose that option.