VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A surfer from Virginia Beach said that he lost his prosthetic leg on Saturday at Sandbridge, and now he needs help finding it.

Ryan Johnson said that he was coming in from surfing when he felt the prosthetic go.

"I was trying to get in, and my prosthetic was coming off," Johnson said. "A wave just came in, [it] rushed in, and just kind of rushed back out. When it did, it took my prosthetic with it. I just kind of sat there like 'oh my God, it's gone' and I just saw it go away.”

Johnson said that he’s worried his prosthetic will never be found.

"It’s like a needle in a haystack. It's like one in a million,” said Johnson.

Johnson said dozens of beachgoers searched but couldn’t find it.

He said the prosthetic cost $15,000, and that his backup isn't a good fit.



"It impacts me after like a few hours," Johnson explained. "I have to put more socks on it and it gets heavier and heavier. It just doesn't fit right.”

Johnson said that he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident back in 2017.

"A motorcyclist clipped my foot. I kind of just put my bike down and called 911 from there. Doctors tried to save my foot, but they couldn't save my foot,” said Johnson.

He said that it was a hard adjustment at first, but surfing helped him heal.

"Trying to get back into it, trying to get back where I was, it's a challenge. It's not for everybody, it's not for the faint of heart,” said Johnson.

He hopes to find his prosthetic again, and he’s grateful for the people who have helped in the search.

"I’m just shocked at how many people are actually looking for it, these people that are actually on the lookout for it,” said Johnson.

Johnson said that if you find his prosthetic to turn it into the Sandbridge Fire and Rescue Station.