Virginia Beach swears in Neudigate as police chief

Paul Neudigate will serve as the next head of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Paul Neudigate officially became Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate when he was sworn in Tuesday morning.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney appointed him to the position in September.

Neudigate comes from Cincinnati, where he served in that city's police department for 30 years.

Tony Zucaro served as interim chief of police after Jim Cervera stepped down. Cervera served for 44 years as a cop -- 42 of those years were with Virginia Beach. He was an officer in New Jersey for a time. He officially retired on May 1.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to be selected as next police chief for the City of Virginia Beach. The police department is well-regarded nationally and I know that comes from strong leadership, principled officers and experienced support staff who make it their mission to serve the community effectively and professionally," said Neudigate. "I look forward to joining the dynamic team there. We will build on the legacy and continue to make advancements that will best serve the citizens of this wonderful community."

Shortly after his appointment, Neudigate said he always looks to evolve as a law enforcement leader and that he wants to work with community members who are frustrated with systemic racism and police brutality. He also promised "accountability and accessibility" as he brings a brings a fresh perspective to the Virginia Beach Police Department.