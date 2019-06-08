VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach switched vendors for their warning alert system, which means subscribers' information was lost, leaving them without alerts.

The city is now using RAVE Mobile Safety to provide the platform for its emergency notification alert warning system, VBAlert.

Due to the transfer, all subscribers' information was lost.

Anyone who still wants to receive alerts will need to register with the new system. The new platform will also allow users to create a Smart911 profile to provide additional information to first responders if you ever call 911.

VBAlert launched in 2005 as a way for the city to alert residents about severe weather, public safety and emergency-related warnings like hazardous material spills, evacuation notices, traffic accidents with major delays, emergency road closures and other emergency notifications.

The alerts were sent through text, email or phone calls depending on what the user selected when they registered for the alerts.

