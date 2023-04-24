Virginia Beach teacher’s assistant saves fourth grader’s life

The child was choking and John Mingin immediately sprang into action.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In Virginia Beach, a teacher's assistant is being hailed as a hero after he saved a fourth-grade student from choking.

He’s sharing his story to raise awareness about recognizing the signs in children, and why it’s essential to be trained in first aid.

John Mingin said it started as a normal Thursday afternoon at Alanton Elementary when he noticed the fourth-grader acting strangely.

He said the boy was in the cafeteria and looked as though he was getting sick, so he rushed over to see what the problem was.

“When I got there I noticed something was off because he wasn’t speaking,” Mingin said. “I asked him if he could breathe and he just shook his head no.”

Mingin said he knew exactly what to do.

“I just put him in the position to start administering the Heimlich maneuver,” Mingin said.

He learned the Heimlich maneuver years ago as a personal trainer. It’s also required training for all Virginia Beach City Public Schools staff. But he’s never had to put that training to use, until now.

“This was my first time,” Mingin said.

The school nurse examined the little boy after Mingin helped and the child felt well enough to return to class.

“Later that day he made a little award for me that said, ‘Thank you for saving my life,’” Mingin said.

Mingin added he doesn’t consider himself a hero but he understands the gravity of what happened.

“I’m not used to that so I don’t like being in the spotlight usually,” he said. “But I understand it was an important thing that happened.”

He said he hopes by sharing his story, he can encourage others to take a CPR and first aid class and learn this life-saving technique.

“Students come to me, and their parents come to me, saying they saw what happened and now they’re encouraged to learn how to do the Heimlich and CPR,” Mingin said.

Mingin is also Alanton Elementary’s teacher's assistant of the year. Next year, he’ll start working as a full-time teacher.