Virginia Beach teachers anxious about returning to the classroom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Time is almost up for school divisions to come up with a back-to-school plan. But administrators, parents, and teachers are split over how to do that.

The 2020-21 school year starts in less than eight weeks. There are three possible options in Virginia Beach: in-person learning, virtual learning, or a combination of the two.

“I’m very conflicted because I miss my kids, I miss that interaction,” said Virginia Beach Pre-k teacher Tara Messing.

On Thursday, about 100 teachers voiced back to school concerns through a virtual meeting with the Virginia Beach Education Association.

Teachers like Jamie Frederick are afraid for their health.

"This is my sixth week of isolation,” Frederick said. “I tested positive for COVID back on June 1.”

The in-person learning scenario is hard for her to imagine.

"To ask teachers and students and parents to carry that burden of possibly passing it on, is a lot to ask,” Frederick said.

Messing said substitute teachers are already hard to find.

“Who in their right mind is going to go into a classroom to substitute teach when the teacher is out with COVID?” Messing asked.

Teachers wonder how masks will be enforced and if the division would alert them of positive cases.

"You can't put a price on a peace of mind,” said high school teacher Blair McCoy.

Many said the spring virtual plan was rough, but it was put together in an emergency. They said it would be improved for the fall.

"We very quickly turned into Zoom experts,” said elementary teacher Elizabeth Scott. “We know what we are doing now."

Teachers said they need a decision from the school board in order to accurately plan.

"Let's start being proactive about those things right now, today, and put a plan forward,” said teacher Peter Ayala.

Virginia Beach Association President Kelly Walker said they are asking the board to only return students to school when it's safe to do so.

“We are concerned about the decision which is why we are doing these rolling town halls,” Walker said. “And why it is important for Dr. Spence and the school board to hear from their employees."

Last week Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence told us he hoped to get a plan before the board at the July 28 meeting.