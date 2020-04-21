Virginia Beach teen 3-D prints PPE for healthcare workers

When David Hudson isn't studying, he's 3-D printing personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On a rainy day like what we had on Monday, you can expect most 15-year-olds would keep themselves busy with studying, Netflix, and video games.

Not David Hudson.

The Virginia Beach teen is occupying his time differently. When David isn't studying, he's 3-D printing personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

He can print about 15 a day.

"I didn't have anything else to do in my spare time so I just started printing them in my free time," David recalled. "And my mom posted something on Instagram saying, 'We got a few of these' and we got some calls asking for five of these, then 12 of these, etc."

Among the healthcare workers he's supplied PPE gear with are mental health nurses.

"Because they have to wear PPE when they have to go to people's houses and they don't know if they will be spit at or some other random thing like randomly coughed on," he explained.

David is making his PPE available to others in need through the Beach Osteopathy Instagram, which is his mother's practice.