VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WVEC) - A teenager from Virginia Beach won a national competition in PowerPoint office software proficiency.

Cameron Pillatsch is a 17-year-old student at Princess Anne High School.

He beat 357,000 kids in the national competition, including nearly 150 finalists at a competition earlier this month in Georgia.

Pillatsch said he got into the competition last month after getting detention.

"I thought I would’ve learned after six times, but in school, they just add up," said Pillatsch.

Cameron used his time in detention to spend extra time with the Princess Anne High school computers.

"I went there and I was getting my lunch, and my teacher’s like ‘hey take this test.’ And I was like 'what’s the test?' He goes, 'it’s just a Microsoft, just try your best on it and see what you get,'" said Pillatsch.

He had 60 minutes to remake 12 PowerPoint slides, and in eight minutes and 32 seconds, he got a perfect score.

Pillatsch, is now preparing for the world championships from July 29 through August 1 in Orlando, Florida.

“I think I’m actually going to study for it this time, cause I’m a little bit nervous," said Pillatsch. “There are people that study for ten years and [don't] even make it to nationals.”

He won a $3,000 prize in the national competition, in addition to the expenses-paid trip to Orlando.

The PowerPoint competition is one of several featuring the ubiquitous Microsoft office software. Last year, a northern Virginia teen won the world title in Excel spreadsheets.

