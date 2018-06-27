VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 17-year-old accused of planning to attack the Bayside High School prom in Virginia Beach has had his charges dropped, but they could be reinstated in the future.

During a court hearing Wednesday morning, a judge nolle prossed the juvenile's charge of conspiring to commit a terrorist attack.

The legal motion means the Commonwealth's Attorney is withdrawing the charge against the teenager due to a current lack of evidence. However, by invoking nolle prossed, those charges could be brought back if more evidence is presented.

Late last month, members of the community told the police that a few people who weren't associated with Bayside High School were trying to purchase tickets to the school's prom.

Officers and the school board increased security plans for prom night. While the event took place, police noticed an increase in violent activity in the area. Investigators determined the two events were related. When officers tried to confront the 17-year-old as he was trying to get into the prom, he ran. Police said he discarded a handgun as he fled.

Officers continued their investigation, and they went through the teen's social media accounts. They obtained a search warrant for a room in the Westin Hotel, and when they entered the room, they saw the 17-year-old. He allegedly had a semi-automatic rifle in the room with him at the time.

During the course of their investigation, police also arrested 18-year-old Michael Coleman on charges that include carrying a concealed weapon and attempting to commit an act of terror.

Coleman is also facing charges in connection to an unrelated shooting in Norfolk.

