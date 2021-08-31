x
Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach-themed Dunk sneakers going on sale with a hefty price tag

The Virginia Beach custom-made Dunk sneaker was designed by Kenny Jones, a Coast Guardsman who lives in the 757.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 22, 2021.

Got $899 to spare? If so, you can place an order for some Virginia Beach-themed sneakers that go on sale this Saturday.

The Virginia Beach custom-made Dunk was designed by Kenny Jones, a Coast Guardsman who grew up in Virginia Beach and now lives in Chesapeake with his wife and son.

Earlier this year, his design won a contest hosted by Instagram page @nikesbornothing and custom shoe designer ReverseLand. It also took social media by storm and now, the shoes are up for grabs.

ReverseLand will release the shoes on Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. EST. The orders are first-come, first-serve, and supplies are extremely limited. You can order the shoes at reverselandconcrete.com.

In an Instagram post, ReverseLand said these shoes are custom and not affiliated with Nike.

Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 10, 2021.