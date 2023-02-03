City of Virginia Beach to discuss possible new country music festival

Their hope is to bring both emerging and top artists together in the south beach area of the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Riding on the heels of a successful planned return for the Something in the Water Festival, the Virginia Beach City Council is planning to discuss another musical possibility.

On February 7, agenda documents show that members will address the proposed "Beach IT!" music festival.

If approved, the Live Nation event will be held from June 23 through 25.

Their hope is to bring both emerging and top country artists together in the south beach area of the city.

The venue area would stretch from 1st Street to 8th Street at the Oceanfront.

If successful, officials hope that this would become an annual event.

In order to assist and attract the festival to the area, the city would allocate an initial $1.5 million in funds that would be adjusted if needed.