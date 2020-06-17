Virginia Beach to hold public meeting on future of city's Confederate monument

City Council is moving forward with the legal process of removing and relocating the statue and has scheduled a public hearing for July 23, 2020.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is the latest city that will ask the public's input on the fate of its Confederate monument.

The 27-foot statue of a Confederate soldier has stood at the Old Princess Anne County Courthouse since the early 1900s. Following recent protests and acts of vandalism at other Confederate monuments, last week the monument was completely covered and a locked gate was erected around the statue.

City Council is now moving forward with the legal process of removing and relocating the statue.

A public hearing, required by law, is set for Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing of attendees.

In a news release, the city said it's currently working to identify private property to relocate the monument and that City Council "is interested in hearing from the community on the matter and is legally bound to consider offers from other interested parties. Therefore, once the Council votes to relocate the statue, it will then invite other interested parties to submit proposals, as required by law. The City Council will evaluate all submittals in making a final relocation decision."

Written comments can be emailed to citycouncil@vbgov.com.

To sign up to speak in person at the meeting, contact the City Clerk’s office at (757) 385-4303, or register with the Clerk immediately prior to the hearing. Any citizen wishing to make comments virtually during the public hearing should follow a two-step process provided below:

Register for the WebEx

Register with the City Clerk’s Office by calling (757) 385-4303 or via email ABarnes@vbgov.com prior to 5 p.m. on July 23, 2020