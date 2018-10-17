VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The City of Virginia Beach's Department of Public Health will host a free flu vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 20.

The clinic will be held at Newtown Elementary School located at 5277 Learning Circle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For this clinic, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health nurses, Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteer nurses and City EMS personnel will administer seasonal flu vaccines free of charge.

Adults and children, ages 3 and over, are eligible to receive the vaccine. Parents of children, aged 3 to 8, should bring a copy of immunization record if available.

Supplies are limited, only 1,100 doses are available. This event is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

During the clinic, limited dental screenings will be offered for children ages 18 and younger. Dental screenings will be conducted by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Dental staff.

