VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free flu vaccination clinic!

The clinic will be held at the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health located at 4452 Corporation Lane on Wednesday, November 6. It will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.

For this clinic, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health nurses and Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteer nurses will administer seasonal flu vaccines free of charge to the following:

Adults and children – ages 3 years and older

Children ages 3-8 should bring a copy of immunization record, if available

200 doses are available - Vaccine supply is limited. Individuals will receive vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), influenza viruses typically circulate widely in the United States annually, from the late fall through early spring.

