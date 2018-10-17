Virginia Beach will host its first Autism Speaks Walk at the Oceanfront on Nov. 4.

The National Capital Area chapter of Autism Speaks — an organization that has provided funding to local service providers to assist families affected by autism — is hosting the event.

It will feature a 3-mile walk from 24th Street.

Local sponsors include Frontier Technology Inc, GEICO, Butterfly Effects, LLC, Hook Law Center, and Serenity C&C, Inc.

Autism Speaks has provided funding to innovative local service providers, including: The Hitching Post Educational Center, the Latin Ballet of Virginia, and Grafton Integrated Health Network.

To register visit AutismSpeaksWalk.org or contact Christina O’Neill at VirginiaBeachWalk@AutismSpeaks.org.

