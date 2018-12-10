VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The City of Virginia Beach is relaxing some of its yard waste rules following Tropical Storm Michael.

Waste Management is temporarily relaxing the standards to assist residents with clean-up following the storm.

To ensure residents yard debris is collected, please follow these steps:

Tree limbs, measuring up to 4 feet long and 6 inches in diameter, will be collected in piles not exceeding 4x4x4 feet.

Leaves and grass should be in clear plastic bags, weighing no more than 25 pounds each.

Separate yard debris from household debris.

Please place yard debris at the curb, free of obstructions such as overhead wires, cable boxes, tree limbs, vehicles, etc. Leave 3 feet of clearance in all directions.

Do not place any household hazardous waste at the curb.

For a large amount of yard debris, yard waste containers are available for rent.

For residents who did not receive storm damage, the City asks that yard waste is prepared in accordance with the standard requirements. Waste Management crews will continue to manually collect prepared yard waste on normal collection days.

The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, is available to Virginia Beach residents for a wide range of recycling and disposal needs. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

If you have any questions you may call (757) 385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or CLICK HERE.

