Virginia Beach to get its very own Lego Store this year

The very first Lego Store in Virginia Beach is opening its doors at 172 Central Park Avenue. The LEGO Group said that it will be opening in November.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new Lego Store location will be moving into Virginia Beach Town Center.

The LEGO Group announced the opening of the new store location on Wednesday, saying that it will be opening in November at 172 Central Park Avenue and will celebrate with month-long promotions.

The location will feature Brick Specialists to help find the perfect sets, a Pick & Buil Wall where you can choose your specific shapes and colors, a Hands-on Building meaning you play with legos in-store, and a Mini tower, allowing you can mix and match from a wide selection of Minifigure bottoms, tops, heads, hairs, etc.

The new store will also offer plenty of benefits for members of the LEGO VIP loyalty program, including exclusive VIP gifts with purchase, double point events and much more.

“The LEGO® store at Town Center will deliver an immersive LEGO Brand experience with a wide product assortment, hands-on building experiences for our customers, exclusive promotions and fun events held in-store with our amazing staff,” says Travis Blue, Vice President of Americas Brand Retail LEGO Group stores.

"We are proud to have one of the most iconic toy brands in history open at Town Center of Virginia Beach," said Lindsay Bangel, who focuses on specialty retail at Divaris Real Estate.

A job listing on LEGO.com shows the company is currently hiring for Store Manager for the Virginia Beach storefront. Part of the job description reads, "Join the LEGO® Brand Retail team as a Store Manager at our brand new location at Virginia Beach Town Center, VA and ensure that the LEGO Brand, Vision, and Values are exemplified in all store operations and guest interactions."