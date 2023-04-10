One left without home after Virginia Beach townhome catches fire

The blaze ignited shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Garland Way, just off Lynnhaven Parkway. No injuries were reported. T

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is without a home after a fire scorched a townhome in Virginia Beach Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach Fire Department said.

The blaze in the 1500 block of Garland Way, just off Lynnhaven Parkway, ignited shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were billowing from the first floor of the multi-family residence when crews arrived, the Virginia Beach Fire Department said. Within 20 minutes of arriving, firefighters had put out the flames.

Photos of the townhome show the kitchen heavily damaged and blackened.

No one was reported injured.