Virginia Beach townhouse destroyed by fire; woman, dog escape unharmed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted that a woman and dog had safely escaped a townhome that was destroyed in a fire.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Marlwood Way, in the Kempsville Lake area of the city.

The department said the woman and her pet were the only people home during the fire, and no responders were hurt while dousing the blaze.

They haven't said if there were more people who lived in the home, who may also have been displaced when it burned.

Officials haven't determined what started the fire, yet.