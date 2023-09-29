Virginia Beach trailer park catches fire early Friday morning

Emergency dispatch confirmed that they received a call at 6:50 a.m. about a fire ongoing in Trailer City on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A trailer park fire broke out in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach early Friday morning.

Emergency dispatch confirmed that they received a call at 6:50 a.m. about a fire ongoing in Trailer City in the 1100 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

A neighbor nearby told 13News Now that they saw many responding fire trucks and that first responders blocked off much of the area while they contained the fire.

Dispatch said that no injuries were reported at the scene.

Officials have not said how extensive the fire was or what may have caused it.