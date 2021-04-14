'I feel like someone cares' | Virginia Beach veteran gets new roof thanks to local organizations, businesses

A Virginia Beach U.S. Marine Corps veteran now has a new roof over her head, thanks to a company partnership dedicating its efforts to those who served our nation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Connie Chadwick served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1970s and then served in the National Guard. The 65-year-old is a self-made woman who works hard to keep her house intact.

"I've had to fix the stairs in my house...but every now and then I have to take a break," Chadwick explained. "I had to take all the paneling down in the house"

Chadwick has had a knee replacement and surgery done on her hands for carpel tunnel syndrome. She said many of her injuries come from her military days. While she loves doing home improvements, she knows her bad knee and shaking hands wouldn't be able to do big projects like replacing her roof.

So, the community decided to step up to help a local veteran.

"The VFW, thank God, is a group of people that come out and help deserving veterans," said Dan Lear, Habitat for Humanity South Hampton Roads' Director of Development and Communications. "We love helping projects like this that include people in the VFW."

Reitzel Home Improvement's Visionary Leader, Marc Reitzel, said Chadwick's roof had water damage and she didn't have the funds to cover contractors to come and fix it. He said it really needed to be done, saying, "We need to fix the roof first, so she can get other repairs done in her house. You can't do the other repairs until the roof is fixed."

Reitzel comes from a generation of veterans and said helping in this project touches close to his heart.

"They sacrifice time away from their families and they're gone. This is just a way to give back to them for what they've given to us," said Reitzel.

For Chadwick as a female veteran, she felt overwhelmed by the support but said it reminds her she is not forgotten.

"Well it makes me feel good. It makes me feel... what I did in the service counted and I'm getting acknowledged for it," said Chadwick. "It makes me feel like someone cares, you know?"