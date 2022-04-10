Virginia Beach City Council defers vote on using $1 million for Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater renovation

Virginia Beach's city council considers using American Rescue Plan Act funds to renovate the aging amphitheater.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders want to renovate the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. They say it will cost about a million dollars to replace the roof and improve other areas of the venue.

“It seems like that is a big draw to Virginia Beach," said a Virginia Beach resident who goes by the name Dub.

Dub said he just moved to Virginia Beach from California. After coming here this summer for a concert, he said renovations are needed at the amphitheater.

“It was a little outdated, personally, I just feel like some of the things just look a little bit old school," said Dub.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach's city council deferred a vote on a proposal to determine if $1 million is needed for improvements. They're expected to bring it up again in two weeks.

City leaders said the money will go to replacing the roof, buying generators, repairing HVAC systems, and installing LED lighting in the parking lot.

Virginia Beach spokeswoman Tiffany Russell said the money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

If approved, some services like Virginia Beach's facility child care pilot program, money to the VB Rescue Squad, and special event fees could lose funds.

Russell said the amphitheater renovation falls under American Rescue Plan Act because of the loss of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It did not generate revenue. The amphitheater is a significant revenue generator for the city in terms of revenues going into the amusement tax. So it does fit the criteria, which is why council is looking to reallocate funding to support it," said Russell.

While Russell said the amphitheater is a huge economic driver for the city, another concert attendee, Braxton Harris, felt a million dollars is too much money to go to entertainment.

“If the money is being used to upgrade as far as entertainment and not for healthcare, then I don’t see it as beneficial," said Harris.