Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Jim Wood resigns

His departure comes a month after council member Jessica Abbott stepped down. Now the city council has another vacant seat to fill.

For the second time in as many months, a member of Virginia Beach's city council is stepping down.

Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Jim Wood told his colleagues that he is resigning, 13News Now has confirmed.

Councilman Michael Berlucchi said the vice mayor put in his resignation because he got a new job which would make him travel a lot.

Wood's last day is August 31.

His resignation comes a month after council member Jessica Abbott stepped down due to health reasons. City council selected Rocky Holcomb to temporarily fill out Abbott's term.